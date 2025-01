Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The viral rapper was arrested for allegedly flashing a gun during a July 4 altercation, further entangling the polarizing rapper’s turbulent life in legal troubles.

Famous Richard traded viral fame for federal detention earlier this week after he was busted for possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

The charges stem from a heated Fourth of July altercation outside a Bayonne, New Jersey, gas station that escalated into threats involving a gun, prosecutors said.

Law enforcement alleges Famous Richard brandished a handgun with an extended magazine during an argument at the gas station, threatening to open fire—an act that would later make an encore appearance on his social media.

In one now-deleted video, prosecutors contend, Famous Richard danced with the same firearm days after the incident.

Authorities followed up on July 12 with a judicially approved search of his home and vehicle, which unearthed a loaded Beretta M9 semi-automatic handgun with its serial number removed and an extended clip containing 24 bullets, according to court documents.

The 25-year-old aspiring drill rapper, who’s amassed more than 360,000 YouTube subscribers and over 443,000 Instagram followers, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge André M. Espinosa in Newark federal court, where he was ordered detained.

The count against him, carrying a firearm as a felon, could mean up to 15 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 if convicted.

Famous Richard’s arrest marks the latest in a growing list of confrontations with law enforcement.

The Bayonne native, who initially gained traction in rap circles for his song “On The Run,” has faced 12 prior arrests, including three tied to allegations of illegal gun possession.

While his lyrics and online antics paint a picture of rebellion, they’ve repeatedly landed him in situations where fantasy clashes with federal law.

And Famous Richard is no stranger to controversy.

Before his arrest, Famous Richard’s moody vlogs and swagger-filled posts often straddled the line between performance art and provocation—even filming confrontations with New York police and uploading them to TikTok.