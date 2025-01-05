Famous YouTuber/Rapper CoreySSG Accused Of Kidnapping, Assault – Flees To Qatar

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Social media influencer CoreySSG was charged with aggravated kidnapping and now the feds are trying to find him in Qatar.

YouTube creator and rapperCoreySSG is facing serious criminal charges after being accused of abducting two women during a high-speed incident in Houston, Texas.

CoreySSG, born Corey Pritchett, has a digital presence that boasts over 1 million YouTube subscribers and over 15 million social media followers across platforms.

He has been charged with one count of aggravated kidnapping.

According to court records, the alleged events began on November 23, 2024, when the women joined CoreySSG for a day of planned activities, including ATV riding, bowling, and a workout session.

The pleasant outing reportedly turned terrifying during a car ride along Interstate 10.

The influencer allegedly drove at speeds surpassing 100 mph while brandishing a gold-colored handgun, which he waved through the sunroof before firing several shots out the window.

The women claim he made threatening remarks, confiscated their cell phones, and left them stranded on the roadside near Sealy, Texas.

Investigators pieced together the timeline and route of the incident using GPS data from a Life 360 mobile app linked to one of the women’s phones.

Screenshots obtained during the investigation included timestamps and location evidence aligned with their accounts.

Authorities also noted that CoreySSG allegedly made a video call during the drive to someone listed as “Future Wife,” reportedly asking for advice about harming the women.

On December 9, 2024, weeks after the alleged kidnapping, CoreySSG flew to Qatar on a one-way ticket.

Efforts to contact him were unsuccessful, as his phone was disconnected. Authorities are now working to facilitate his extradition back to the United States.

Pritchett addressed the situation via Instagram, stating, “I will address all accusations in the Court of Law.”