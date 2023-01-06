Fans Divided After Kim Kardashian Joins North West Dressed As Kanye In “Weird” Tik-Tok  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Fans were left confused after seeing North cosplaying Kanye West alongside Kim Kardashian in “Bound 2” TikTok.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter North West dressed up as her rapper father in her latest TikTok, pulling off an uncanny impersonation of him.

The nine-year-old put her make-up skills to good use, while transforming into Ye with the aid of a beanie and black hoodie. The added facial hair and contouring added to the cosplay and left fans commenting on how much she resembles her famous father.

Kim Kardashian joined her daughter, lip-syncing to a remix of Kanye West’s “Bound 2.” The SKIMS founder was featured in the official video for the 2013 hit song alongside her now ex-husband. Watch the TikTok below and the “Bound 2” video at the end of the page.

However, the song choice left fans on social media feeling confused as Kim Kardashian appeared in the video fully naked while riding a motorcycle.

Although the comments on their joint Tik-Tok account are disabled, fans rushed to share their thoughts once the video was shared on Twitter.

“Kim and kanye were f###### in the music video of this song. This is so f###### weird bro,” wrote one.

“I feel. awkward,” wrote another, while many others commented how “weird” they found the video.

Some fans commented on how accurate North’s impression was and how much she resembles her father. The responses also showed concern for Kanye West’s reaction to the video.

“Mentally prepping myself for kanye’s response to this,” said one fan. Another referred to Ye’s apparent absence noting, “If Ye doesn’t crawl out of his cave after seeing this, Lord knows what would make him show. Your daughter needs you Ye, and we need an album… let alone “real” Yeezys 😢”

Kim and kanye were f###### in the music video of this song. This is so f###### weird bro https://t.co/f2I315oy51 — mia (@houseofcoochie) January 6, 2023

mentally prepping myself for kanye’s response to this pic.twitter.com/FJDiVAntsF — kabuki is trying (@justmekabuki) January 6, 2023