Fans Honor DMX In Front Of His Old Childhood Apartment In Yonkers

(AllHipHop News)
The death of rapper DMX has caused unspeakable heartbreak to the Hip-Hop community, as fans of the late artist related so closely to him that they feel like a friend has died.
Through millions of social media-posted expressions of bereavement and condolences, fans only knew Dark Man X through his art.
There are some that looked beyond the rap moniker and are mourning the loss of Earl Simmons.
His beloved Yonkers community gathered outside of the apartment building that he grew up in to show their respect to the “Slippin’” emcee. The vigil helped those who knew him, were related by blood and street codes to express memories of how he impacted the city.
One of them that was echoed was his heart for charity and how he gave of himself to others. His belief in giving back afforded those who came after in the community to form valuable bonds with the chart-topper.
What a beautiful sight. @News12WC pic.twitter.com/3fnsrEuIEk
— Samantha Crawford (@SCrawfordTV) April 13, 2021
Outside of the various turkey giveaways and random gifts to people in need, he donated to the Nepperhan Community Center and tens of thousands of dollars to basketball programs.
All in attendance showed appreciation for his international acclaim but felt a deep sense of obligation to recognize him in his hometown. While the details are not firmed, the city will host a parade in his honor.
Also, funeral details have not been released as of April 14th.