Fans Mourn ‘Respect Life’ Star Boom P’s Passing

Reports say the rapper, screenwriter, and star of the hit YouTube series “Respect Life,” Boom Pacino aka Boom P has transitioned. The Brooklyn influencer became a cult sensation seven years ago.
According to The U.S. Sun, there is a suspicion that the cause of death was a “drug overdose.”
Boom P had suffered from mental health issues over the last few years which not only stopped him from appearing on the show but also threw a monkey wrench in the consistent filming of the show.
Cinematic Cartel took to Facebook to confirm his death offering a heartfelt tribute. He wrote, “Thank you for permitting me to be featured on your gift; you only gave me advice on filming a web series titled fly high.”
News started to hit late on Feb. 6. Check out some of the fan tributes.
“Whatever you do respect life .. Rip Boom P aka Melo,” Bricky Tan wrote on Twitter.
“Rip Boom P ….use to watch son on Smack Dvd,” wrote 3LM Three.
“#RespectLife was the only web series I f##### with Rip Boom P man,” another fan wrote.
“Damn boom p.. respect life had so much potential c## of him,” one more person wrote.
AllHipHop.com would like to send its deepest condolences to Boom P and his family.