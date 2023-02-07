AllHipHop

Fans Mourn ‘Respect Life’ Star Boom P’s Passing

By: Kershaw St. JawnsonCategory: News

Beloved YouTube series star leaves legacy in premature death.

Reports say the rapper, screenwriter, and star of the hit YouTube series “Respect Life,” Boom Pacino aka Boom P has transitioned. The Brooklyn influencer became a cult sensation seven years ago.

According to The U.S. Sun, there is a suspicion that the cause of death was a “drug overdose.”

Boom P had suffered from mental health issues over the last few years which not only stopped him from appearing on the show but also threw a monkey wrench in the consistent filming of the show.

Cinematic Cartel took to Facebook to confirm his death offering a heartfelt tribute. He wrote, “Thank you for permitting me to be featured on your gift; you only gave me advice on filming a web series titled fly high.”

News started to hit late on Feb. 6. Check out some of the fan tributes.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by OTFMZ (@otfmz)

“Whatever you do respect life .. Rip Boom P aka Melo,” Bricky Tan wrote on Twitter.

“Rip Boom P ….use to watch son on Smack Dvd,” wrote 3LM Three.

“#RespectLife was the only web series I f##### with Rip Boom P man,” another fan wrote.

“Damn boom p.. respect life had so much potential c## of him,” one more person wrote.

AllHipHop.com would like to send its deepest condolences to Boom P and his family.