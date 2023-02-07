Fans Mourn ‘Respect Life’ Star Boom P’s Passing

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Reports say the rapper, screenwriter, and star of the hit YouTube series “Respect Life,” Boom Pacino aka Boom P has transitioned. The Brooklyn influencer became a cult sensation seven years ago.

According to The U.S. Sun, there is a suspicion that the cause of death was a “drug overdose.”

Boom P had suffered from mental health issues over the last few years which not only stopped him from appearing on the show but also threw a monkey wrench in the consistent filming of the show.

Cinematic Cartel took to Facebook to confirm his death offering a heartfelt tribute. He wrote, “Thank you for permitting me to be featured on your gift; you only gave me advice on filming a web series titled fly high.”

News started to hit late on Feb. 6. Check out some of the fan tributes.

“Whatever you do respect life .. Rip Boom P aka Melo,” Bricky Tan wrote on Twitter.

Whatever you do respect life ..



Rip Boom P aka Melo — 🅱️ricky Tan (@Juice4theStack) February 7, 2023

“Rip Boom P ….use to watch son on Smack Dvd,” wrote 3LM Three.

Rip Boom P ….use to watch son on Smack Dvd — Justice For Tyre Nichols RIP (@3LMthree) February 7, 2023

“#RespectLife was the only web series I f##### with Rip Boom P man,” another fan wrote.

#RespectLife was the only web series I f##### with Rip Boom P man — NORTHSIDESLEEP. (@SleepSinai) February 7, 2023

“Damn boom p.. respect life had so much potential c## of him,” one more person wrote.

AllHipHop.com would like to send its deepest condolences to Boom P and his family.