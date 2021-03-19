Fans Pressure Offset To Help Quavo After Saweetie Split

(AllHipHop News)
Rap star Offset has been dragged into Saweetie and Quavo’s very public breakup.
Earlier today (March 19th), Saweetie took to Twitter to admit she called it quits with Quavo because he had been unfaithful during their two-year relationship.
Twitter immediately exploded, calling on Offset to offer up some sort of advice to his Migos brethren.
Offset telling quavo how to get saweetie back pic.twitter.com/CwJvFJPdfT
— ٤ (@_whyalwaysabz) March 19, 2021
quavo and offset when takeoff tells them to just be faithful for once pic.twitter.com/BoSeVTAPlS
— Błackwood (@CarlitoBII) March 19, 2021
Offset comforting Quavo after Saweetie breakup 😬😬 pic.twitter.com/z8uSlHj8xl
— TK_Nala (@ThokozaniNala) March 19, 2021
Offset when Quavo asks how he keep getting away with cheating. pic.twitter.com/IlXwmxxkwc
— Smuccy T. DeBarge (@1600Smuccy) March 19, 2021
Offset, who married Cardi B and 2017, was on the brink of losing his wife In December of 2018, for cheating. Offset managed to save his marriage a second time in November of 2020, after Cardi B filed for divorce.
So fans are hoping offset may be able to step in to offer up Quavo some tips on how to get Saweetie back. Judging from own Saweetie’s tweets, she’s already over Quavo so it may be hopeless at this point.
I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation 🙏🏽
— 220 (@Saweetie) March 19, 2021
he learnt from his cousin offset https://t.co/uOJAa9ydwN
— Aunty Tash (@tadashan_) March 19, 2021
What’s bad is that people idolize that kind of toxicity. Not blaming the poor girl for that, but anytime I hear someone say Cardi and Offset are “goals,” I’m like… pic.twitter.com/ZAwXjOJZuM
— 🎶Tana.A🎶 (@MissMana55) March 19, 2021
Offset DM'ing Saweetie from Quavo's account trying to get her back pic.twitter.com/M1WJgvjxlp
— rebel (@xStillFuckedUp) March 19, 2021
Offset giving Quavo hints on how to get Sweetie back. pic.twitter.com/mVdoR5N9bh
— ʜᴜɴᴄʜᴏᴊᴀᴄᴋ🦁♛ (@fawwaz_ibrah) March 19, 2021
Offset trending for something he didn’t even do pic.twitter.com/zRbIC2HZSf
— I Don’t Wanna Be Quavo No More (@DatDude94) March 19, 2021