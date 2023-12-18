Fantasia Speaks Out On Being Racially Profiled At Airbnb

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

‘The Color Purple’ star says she would not stay quiet.

Fantasia took to social media on Sunday (December 17) to address alleged racial profiling. The Grammy Award-winning singer shared a lengthy post about the incident.

“My stomach is so uneasy this morning as I’m riding back to my home in the cold and rain. I don’t say much when people do me wrong, but I can’t stay quiet on how my family and I were just treated from a host with @Airbnb @airbnbhelp trying to kick my kids and I out at 12:00 midnight,” Fantasia tweeted.

She continued, “The host accused us of having a party with loud noises outdoors because they saw balloons being dropped off and a game truck with no generator in the early part of the day. The amount of guests we reserved for are the amount of guest who stayed the night. They never said we weren’t allowed to have any company over!!”

Fantasia did not specifically reveal the location or the owners of the Airbnb residence. According to the former American Idol winner, some of the neighbors complained about the noise coming from the home.

“It’s evident from the sayings on the wall, to the outdoor fire pit/jacuzzi and a well-equipped game room in the garage/poker table that people host parties and/or gatherings here on the lake often as there were weights with balloon ribbon left in the garage from a previous party at the house,” Fantasia also wrote.

She then concluded, “It’s evident to me this was racial profiling and the treatment we received was due to the color of our skin. I wanted my son to enjoy his friends (10-12) years old and make him feel special as I have been traveling for the last 35+ days promoting a movie I starred in. This time, I dare not stay quiet.”

Fantasia stars in the forthcoming The Color Purple film which opens in theaters on December 25, 2023. The North Carolina native plays Celie Harris-Johnson in the motion picture. Her performance earned a nomination for Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical at the 81st Golden Globe Awards.