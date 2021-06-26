Fashion Nova CEO Targeted In Botched Robbery That Leads To Shootout And Death Of One Suspect

The security for the CEO of popular brand Fashion Nova was ready for the smoke last night in Los Angeles, after three people tried to rob him, resulting in a wild shootout that led to a death…

Urban fashion brand Fashion Nova has aligned itself with some of Hip-Hop’s most “hood” artists and now the CEO got a whole feel a little bit of the life that so many of the rappers they work with rap about.

According to TMZ, Richard Saghian, the chief operating officer for the clothing brand that has made deals with Cardi B and Megan thee Stallion and has been mentioned in songs by rappers like Remy Ma, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, French Montana, Lil Uzi Vert and more, was driving in the Hollywood Hills on his way home around 2 AM.

Hee was followed by three crooks. Luckily, Hee made it inside of his house just as three men jumped out of an Audi and started shooting at his Rolls-Royce.

Local police say that two men who were with Saghian were told to lay on the ground and run the jewels — and we are not talking about Killer Mike’s crew.

The clothing executive’s security detail exited his house and responded to the gunplay, after securing the money man. Witnesses say that they heard about ten shots.

One security guard was injured, another suspect was shot and critically wounded, while a third suspect was shot and killed.

The shootout came just two days after Megan Thee Stallion dropped her highly anticipated bikini collection with Fashion Nova.

This story is developing…