Fashion Nova Wants $2 Million From Rich the Kid Over Botched Song

Fashion Nova is looking to sue Rich the Kid for reneging on the promotion of their company in a song, after being compensated by the botched product placement effort.
In a recent lawsuit obtained by TMZ.com, the US-based popular “fast fashion” online retail company contracted the “Plug Walk” star to record a song between October 2018 to December 2018 for $100,000 in advance.
The company notes in the filing that he has not returned the six-figures — dubbing them on all sides.
Fashion Nova notes that it has suffered $2.1 million in damages, after creating a campaign around the song, and they want their money.
Fashion Nova will have to get in line as several folks have taken him to court this year alone.
Earlier this year his former management, Blueprint Artist Management sued the Woodstock, Georgia artist for $3.5 million for not paying fees they are owed.
A court sided with the management in October in this case, forcing the star to pay $1.1 million, comprised of $960,614 in damages, $143,696.28 in interest, and $873 in costs, for a total of $1,105,183.28.
In May of 2020, Extraordinary Jewels of Beverly Hills sued Rich the Kid for approximately $235,000 for unpaid jewelry.
At the end of May, Rich was ordered to pay over $300,000 to a landlord of a Hollywood Hills mansion he stayed in for bouncing without paying the rent and the damages to the property.
No word from Rich the Kid’s team. But he did post two cryptic posts on Instagram over the last 24 hours.
“I like making money not making friends 🙅🏾♂️”,” the Big CEO captioned. “I could never hate on the next man tryna feed his family 💯🤷🏽♂️”
