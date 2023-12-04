“Fast & Furious” Producers Fined $1 Million After Horrifying Accident

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A stuntman named Joe Watts broke his skull during “Fast & Furious 9” filming and now the producers must pay up. Read more.

Producers of “Fast & Furious 9” have been fined $1 million after a stuntman broke his skull during a fight sequence.

The incident took place in 2019 during the filming of “Fast & Furious 9” at Warner Bros. studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire, reports the BBC.

Health and Safety Executive (HSE) prosecutors detailed in court on Friday that during a fight scene on a balcony, Joe Watts’ safety line became detached as he performed a stunt that differed from the one that had been rehearsed several times.

The stuntman was initially supposed to be thrown over a performer’s right shoulder, however, in a last-minute change, the stunt actor was told he would be thrown over the actor’s left shoulder.

The safety line had not been checked in between takes. Watts missed the crash mats and fell 25ft headfirst onto the concrete ground. He has been left with brain damage.

HSE inspector Roxanne Barker said, “Mr Watts’ injuries were life-changing and he could have easily been killed… In stunt work, it is not about preventing a fall but minimizing the risk of an injury.”

Prosecutors argued that FF9 Pictures, a subsidiary of Universal Pictures, “did not extend the crash matting needed to mitigate the consequences of an unintended fall following changes to the set and the sequence of the stunt.”

During sentencing at Luton Magistrates’ Court, District Judge Talwinder Buttar remarked that Watts was “fortunate to be alive.”

She ordered the fine after FF9 Pictures admitted health and safety failings. Watts had worked on a number of productions including “Game of Thrones,” “Johnny English Strikes Again,” “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.”

“Fast & Furious 9,” also known as “F9,” was released in 2021 and starred Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, among others.