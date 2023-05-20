‘Fast X’ Soundtrack Arrives With Songs By NLE Choppa, NBA YoungBoy, Lil Durk & More

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Watch the music videos for the “Angel Pt. 1” and “Won’t Back Down” tracks.

Artist Partner Group, Universal Pictures, and Universal Music Group partnered to release Fast X: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.

Lil Durk, EST Gee, Key Glock, BIA, and Lil TJay are among the music acts to appear on the Fast X album. Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, Jimin of BTS, JVKE, and Muni Long collaborated for the “Angel Pt. 1” single.

A music video for “Angel Pt. 1” lives on NLE Choppa’s YouTube channel. The Stripmall-directed visuals have amassed more than 5 million views since it premiered on May 18. It is currently trending in the Top 10 of YouTube’s music section.

In addition, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Dermot Kennedy, and Bailey Zimmerman teamed up for the “Won’t Back Down” video. Other tracks that made the Fast X soundtrack include “Let’s Ride” by YG, Lambo4oe, and Ty Dolla $ign as well as “My City” by 24kGoldn, Kane Brown, and G Herbo.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the teamwork between the artists, producers, writers, filmmakers, and creative executives to make such a unique and exciting album,” states Mike Caren, Chief Executive Officer of Artist Partner Group.

Fast X hit American theaters on Friday, May 19. The tenth installment in the action film franchise stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, Jason Statham, Jason Momoa, and Charlize Theron.