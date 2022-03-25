Fat Joe, Dream Doll, B-Lovee, & More To Perform At Pretty Lou’s Charity Benefit Concert

Pretty Lou has gathered some of New York’s hottest talent to perform at his annual event to raise awareness and funds for cancer research.

Hot 97’s Pretty Lou announced the return of his annual birthday and benefit concert in aid of cancer research with special guest Fat Joe on April 20.

The line-up also includes Dream Doll, B-Lovee, J.I., Nems, CJ, and Capella Grey, who will entertain the guests at Irving Plaza, New York.

Pretty Lou personally reached out to the artists performing at the fourth installment of the celebration. He brought together a roster of some of the city’s finest acts who were happy to support the cause and raise funds in the fight against cancer. More acts will be announced in the lead up to the event.

The Terror Squad affiliate revealed he has a “mentor/mentee relationship” with Fat Joe, who also plays “a strong part” in his support system throughout his battle with leukemia.

“This concert is a symbol of strength and unity in his respective battle against cancer,” Pretty Lou added in a press release. He also revealed using his annual benefit concert to raise awareness for his cause relit his “fire to fight back against cancer and win.”

This year, Pretty Lou and his guests will celebrate his remission while adding to the $125,000 radio personality has already raised with his charity concerts. However, for Lou, the importance is in honoring cancer survivors and demonstrating “cancer can be beaten.”

Tickets for the benefit concert are on sale now via Ticketmaster. Check out the details on the announcement posted by Pretty Lou below.