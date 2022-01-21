Fat Joe Keeps It Real With His Kids: We’re Not Rich Like Jay-Z & Diddy  

Fat Joe doesn’t fall into the trap of “Keeping Up With The Joneses,” and neither will his children if he has anything to do with it.

Fat Joe has revealed he likes to keep his children humble despite his wealth.

During a recent episode of the “I Am Athlete” podcast, the Bronx Bomber revealed he values being honest about your finances. Especially with your loved ones!

“You should never lie to yourself. Don’t even lie to your family,” Fat Joe said. I tell my wife, I tell my kids, we are not Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs or Shawn Carter, Jay-Z. One day my son– he was like, 19 [years old], he’s like, ‘Yo dad, look at this!’ I look at it, he got Dr. Dre son on a private plane, you got Jay-Z. He’s like, ‘This is how the sons are moving now!’.”

However, Fat Joe kept it real with his son and taught him the importance of living within his means.

“I was like, ‘You ain’t f#####’ movin’!’.. We ain’t got that sh*t! So, stop lookin’ at them m####**ckas and stay the course! Stay in your lane, because a lot of—it can be women, too—but a lot of men lose themselves by not trying to keep it real with themselves.”

Elsewhere during the show, Fat Joe named what he thinks is the greatest rap lyric ever, and it comes from a fellow New York legend.

“The hardest lyric in Hip Hop is on JAY-Z’s first album when he said, ‘Something something and we will be each other’s crutches,” he said referencing Hov’s “Feelin’ It” from “Reasonable Doubt.”

Listen to the clip below where Fat Joe explains his interpretation of the bar.