Fat Joe & Papoose Shout Out Tracy Morgan After Viral Courtside Medical Emergency

Tracy Morgan has revealed the cause of his medical emergency during last night’s New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.

On Monday (March 17), Morgan was rushed out of Madison Square Garden during the Knicks game against the Miami Heat after he fell ill while sitting court side. The former Saturday Night Live actor was taken away in a wheelchair after he began vomiting and bleeding from the nose.

In a chipper message he shared with his Instagram followers the following day, he confirmed he was doing much better and assured his fans and supporters the incident was nothing serious.

“Thank you for all your concern,” Morgan wrote in the caption of the post. “I’m doing OK now and doctors say it was food poisoning. Appreciate my MSG family for taking such good care of me and I need to shout out the crew that had to clean that up. Appreciate you!”

Like the true and blue Knicks fan he is, Morgan went on to send a shout out to his squad, who outlasted the Heat in a 116 to 95 win, while making light of his early exit from the game.

“More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court so maybe I’ll have to break it out again in the playoffs #goknicks,” he signed off.

While 50 Cent was one of the lone celebrities to troll Morgan over the incident, several others were understandably disturbed to see him in such distress and expressed their relief in supportive messages in the comments section.

“Love you brother prayed all night for you!,” Fat Joe wrote in a comment. DJ Premier added, “Glad ur good bro!” Papoose also wrote, “Love you my brother… get well soon!”

Taraji P. Henson, who starred in the film What Men Want alongside Morgan in 2019, also chimed in with her two cents, seemingly offering a reminder to her co-star about a health conscious talk they previously shared.

“Alright now TRACY!!!!!!!” Taraji P. Henson started off in her comment. “Take care of yourself. Remember that talk we had. I love you”