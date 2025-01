The petition, which was launched by a man who goes by Que Parker in December 2024, seems to only now be gaining traction but has less than 300 signatures.

Fat Joe is the target of a new Change.org petition that accuses the Terror Squad leader of “derogatory behavior and claims.” The petition, which was launched by a man who goes by Que Parker in December 2024, seems to only now be gaining traction but has less than 300 signatures.

“As a foundational black American, I find myself increasingly disturbed by the conduct and rhetoric of the white Hispanic rapper, Fat Joe,” Parker writes in the description. “His comments towards foundational black Americans have been consistently disrespectful and bigoted. Moreover, his blatant use of racial slurs, coupled with his audacious claims that Latinos invented hip hop, perpetuates harmful stereotypes and creates a culture of misinformation.”

He continued, “Not only is his speech questionable, but his actions are equally disturbing. Being a convicted felon, his avowed possession of firearms is not only unethical but also illegal—an act that should not be overlooked or taken lightly.

It is alarming to know that celebrities who influence millions worldwide, adults and impressionable youths alike, can get away with such behavior. With such reach, his harmful rhetoric and actions have a far-reaching effect that can foster negative stereotypes and propagate misinformation.”

Parker ends his diatribe with a call-to-action, adding, “We, therefore, urge the music industry, his audience, and all platforms that host his content to hold Fat Joe accountable, to stand against his bigoted comments, and to cancel him until he offers a sincere public apology and undergoes sensitivity training to address his biases.”

The petition was launched shortly after Fat Joe appeared on My Expert Opinion podcast with Math Hoffa. During the conversation, he discussed the Foundational Black Americans (FBA) group and mistakenly referred to the group as the “Foundational Black Authority.”

The FBA website describes the organization as “descendants of enslaved Black people who built the United States from scratch.” But according to Fat Joe, the group he called “radical Black racists” excluded Black people across the diaspora.

“It’s a group of these guys that don’t want to hear Jamaican, don’t want to hear Guyanese,” Fat Joe explained. “They don’t want to hear a Black guy that ain’t down with them, right? So, their job is to criticize anybody who don’t look like them. Who ain’t Black American. Whoever the f### these broke n##### is. I’m just keeping it a buck. And their s### is to attack everyone on Twitter.”

The backlash was swift, with one person tweeting, “The Latino Fat Joe got put on by Black Americans only to come out as an Anti-Black American Racist. This is a good case study on how Foreigners eat off Black Americans then immediately stab us in the back. We don’t need these Foreigners. They need us. Close the door on them.”