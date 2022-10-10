Fat Joe Calls Rihanna “The Black Marilyn Monroe,” Says He Knew About Super Bowl For Months

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Fat Joe revealed he knew Rihanna would be performing at the Super Bowl months before the announcement was made. Read more about what he had to say!

Fat Joe was one of the first to know about Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show gig.

Last month, National Football League (NFL) executives confirmed that the “Umbrella” hitmaker would headline the halftime music event at the game, which is set to take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12th.

Despite the secrecy in the lead-up to the announcement, Fat Joe – real name Joseph Cartagena – claimed that he has known about the exciting collaboration involving his fellow Roc Nation artist for a while.

“I knew this for months, and I never told nobody. I am Roc Nation… I just kept it to myself!” he exclaimed to Extra. “We’ve been waiting for her… We want to see Rihanna bad! Super Bowl Sunday, that thing is going to be legendary.”

Additionally, Joe described Rihanna as the “Black Marilyn Monroe.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, the rapper promoted his upcoming memoir, “The Book of Jose: A Memoir,” which is set to be released on November 15th.

“If it’s funny, laugh, if it makes you cry, cry,” the 52-year-old laughed.