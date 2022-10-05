Rihanna Finally Breaks Silence On Super Bowl Halftime Show: “I’m Nervous”  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rihanna is looking forward to performing at the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show but is understandably nervous.

Rihanna has finally spoken about her upcoming highly-anticipated performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show next year, revealing she has a case of the butterflies.

Fans of the Bajan songstress rejoiced last month when The National Football League announced the news. Rihanna has remained tight-lipped about the show, giving very little away.

However, TMZ caught up with her while grocery shopping in L.A. on Monday. When asked how she’s feeling about the event, Rihanna admitted she’s “nervous” but “excited” to perform. Check out her comments below.

Rihanna has something in common with Dr. Dre, who was extremely anxious when he rocked the stage at the 2022 Halftime show. He admitted, “I don’t know if I’ve ever been that nervous before,” performing at the event alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and surprise guests 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak.

Dr. Dre is expecting an epic performance from Rihanna. “She has the opportunity to really blow us away,” he explained. “I know we set the bar extremely high.” He also shared that the nine-time Grammy Award winner should ensure she has “the right creative people,” around her in preparation for the show. Ultimately, he said, “have fun.”

After the announcement last week, longtime mentor Jay-Z expressed his pride in Rihanna’s growth.

“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment,” said Jay Z in a press statement.

While Rihanna hasn’t spoken about the other performers who will join her for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, fans believe her “Run This Town” collaborator Kanye West dropped a hint that he might be one. Ye took to Instagram to share a Daily Mail article suggesting he is being considered as a guest performer.

Is Kanye trying to tell us something about Rihanna's Super Bowl show? 👀https://t.co/FoC4kydEIQ pic.twitter.com/TPkMdy3ZZd — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 1, 2022