Fat Joe Swears Joey Crack Nickname Has Nothing To Do With Drugs

Fat Joe says you’re dead wrong if you assumed his Joey Crack nickname was coined because he dealt crack cocaine.

Fat Joe felt compelled to clarify the origin of his Joey Crack nickname on Monday (November 27). The Diggin’ in the Crates member gave fans a history lesson on social media, insisting his moniker was unrelated to crack cocaine.

“They call me Joey crack cause the crack of my ass show whenever I stand up girls in my hood gave me the name,” he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “It was never because the drug crack God is great.”

Fat Joe’s comments provided a little levity a few days after he mourned the loss of Terror Squad’s Raul Conde. The multi-platinum-selling rapper was one of many artists who paid their respects to Conde last week.

“My Day 1 how can a man love another man more than your own biological family,” Fat Joe wrote on Instagram. “You are 1 of 1 the most loyal EVER. We did it since kids we did everything we dreamed of i love you with every fiber in my body. I thought we’d get old together and look back at the times we had and laugh. No one understood me like you, you were God sent my brother I wish I could get one last talk with you.”

View Fat Joe’s tribute to Conde below.