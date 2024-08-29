Fat Trel Reportedly Arrested In D.C., Footage Surfaces Online 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A video shows Fat Trel sitting on a wall with his arms held out beside him, seemingly performing a sobriety test for the cops.

Fat Trel is reportedly in trouble with the law again after getting arrested in D.C. earlier this week.

On Wednesday (August 28), ABC reporter Beatrice Peterson shared footage showing the D.C. rapper sitting on a wall with his arms held out beside him, seemingly performing a sobriety test for the cops.

According to Peterson, Capitol Police confirmed they arrested Fat Trel on Wednesday following a traffic stop. Fat Trel reportedly ran a red light, prompting cops to pull him over. Peterson states that Fat Tre “was reportedly under the influence, he had an open container and had been driving on a revoked license.”

D.C. rapper Fat Trel was arrested by Capitol Police on Wednesday after allegedly running a red light on Capitol Hill, Capitol Police told me. Fat Trel, was reportedly under the influence, he had an open container and had been driving on a revoked license.pic.twitter.com/n6CCYnnhbe — Beatrice Peterson (@MissBeaE on all platforms) (@MissBeaE) August 28, 2024

Footage of Fat Trel’s arrest was shared by D.C.-based rapper and podcaster Ant Glizzy. There has been tension between them for some time, with Glizzy previously accusing Fat Trel of being a rat. His post gained nearly a million views overnight and attracted over fifteen hundred replies, many of them criticizing Trel for landing himself in hot water with the law again.

Fat Trel was released from prison in November 2022 after spending years in and out of the system. At the time, he vowed to stay out of trouble and keep feeding his fans new music.

He was convicted of DWI and marijuana possession in 2016 and spent three years behind bars. A judge granted him probation and allowed him to go free. However, at his probation hearing, he was sentenced to another year and a half of incarceration by the judge.

It’s unclear if Fat Trel remains locked up following his latest arrest. However, a post was made on his Instagram account on Wednesday announcing Fat Trel is continuing his album rollout.

“AINT NUFFIN STOPPIN DIS S###!! ALBUM DROP FRIDAY,” the post was captioned.