FDA “Can’t Recommend” Milk Crate Challenge

The FDA has taken to Twitter to discourage people from taking part in the latest viral social media trend, the “milk crate challenge.”

The challenge is currently taking social media by storm with new videos popping up every minute, including some posted by your favorite rappers!

Now, comedian and talk show host Conan O’Brien, eager to responsibly participate himself has taken to Twitter explaining why his milk crate challenge video is yet to emerge.

He explained that he is, of course, “waiting for FDA approval before I take the milk crate challenge.”

Hilariously, the Food and Drug Administration responded, however, their reply was unsurprising saying, “Although we regulate milk, we can’t recommend you try that. Perhaps enjoy a nice glass of 2% and return all those crates to the grocery store?”

It is unclear whether or not Conan has followed their recommendation.

The milk crate challenge involves participants climbing to the top of a pyramid of milk crates then climbing back down again without falling off or breaking the pyramid. Social media is awash with videos of people falling painfully to the ground after failing the challenge.

Snoop has called the challenge “The bridge of death” asking who thought up the craze in the first place.

Dr. Rajwinder Deu, a professor of orthopedic surgery at John Hopkins University said the risk of injury is too high. “Everything depends on your fall, what angle you fall and what part of your body hits the ground first,” Dr. Deu said.

He says that Torn ligaments, fractured wrists, and dislocated hips are just some of the injuries challengers could receive. He further says that the wrong move could lead to paralysis and death. The doctor says, “this challenge doesn’t make any sense safety-wise.”