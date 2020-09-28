Federal Judge Blocks Donald Trump’s Ban Of TikTok In The U.S.

(AllHipHop News)
TikTok has become one of the most vital platforms when it comes to promoting music to the masses. Hip Hop artists such as SAINt JHN (“Roses”), K Camp (“Lottery’), Megan Thee Stallion (“Savage”), and Cardi B (“WAP”) benefitted from people on the video-sharing network posting their songs and creating viral dances challenges.
While TikTok has upwards of 700 million global users, one of the most powerful individuals on the planet is not a fan. President Donald Trump called for a ban on the application in the United States, citing national security concerns. The Trump administration was set to force American app stores, like those run by Apple and Google, to remove TikTok on Sunday.
TikTok denied sending American citizens’ data back to the Chinese government, and the ByteDance-owned company challenged Trump’s ban as unconstitutional and a violation of due process. After an emergency court hearing on Sunday, U.S. District Court Judge for the District of Columbia Carl Nichols issued a temporary reprieve on the U.S. government’s restriction of TikTok.
ByteDance is said to be pursuing a sale to Oracle and Walmart that would provide partial ownership of TikTok to American companies and investors which would allow it to keep operating in the United States. Oracle and Walmart would reportedly get a 20% stake in a new U.S.-based company called TikTok Global, but negotiations are ongoing. Trump tentatively backed the potential deal.
“We’re pleased that the court agreed with our legal arguments and issued an injunction preventing the implementation of the TikTok app ban. We will continue defending our rights for the benefit of our community and employees,” said TikTok in a statement. “At the same time, we will also maintain our ongoing dialogue with the government to turn our proposal, which the President gave his preliminary approval to last weekend, into an agreement.”