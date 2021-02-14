AllHipHop EXCLUSIVE: Feds Move To Seize Casanova And Gorilla Stone’s Assets In New Indictment With More Charges

(AllHipHop Exclusives)
The Feds just unveiled a new superseding indictment against Brooklyn rapper Casanova and the United Gorilla Stone Nation.
In December of 2020, Casanova and 17 members of the United Gorilla Stone Nation were charged in a 16-count racketeering indictment for murder, narcotics, and firearms offenses.
Yesterday (February 12th), the Feds unsealed a new superseding indictment, which added five new racketeering charges against the gang.
Authorities revealed they have also arrested a new defendant named Donovan Hillard, aka “Donnie Love.”
A grand jury has charged Donnie Love with aggravated identity theft.
Prosecutors maintain Donnie Love used fake IDs and stolen social security numbers to file fraudulent applications for COVID-19 related unemployment benefits.
Prosecutors also added two counts of attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, over a shooting in Miami involving Casanova, that left a rival gang member hospitalized.
David Crisler Jr. AKA Jayecee, has been indicted and charged with shooting a Crip in October of 2020, after the gang member mouthed off to Casanova in front of a strip club.
Prosecutors say Casanova was allegedly flashing gang signs in front of a strip club as he celebrated his birthday. When the Crip tried to check Casanova, Jayecee started shooting.
Two people had to be airlifted to a local hospital, where they both recovered from their injuries.
But text messages seized by the Feds caught Jayecee bragging about the shooting and admitting he was defending Casanova, who has not been charged over the shooting.
Both Jayecee and Donnie Love have also been indicted for firearms trafficking conspiracy. The Feds claim the pair were selling guns around New York and elsewhere, throughout 2020.
In another legal move, the Feds are also attempting to squeeze the Unite Gorilla Stone Nation’s finances.
Prosecutors are asking a judge to seize property or contractual rights of any kind, and proceeds obtained directly and indirectly from the racketeering activity alleged in the indictment.
This includes any assets that cannot be located, have been transferred, sold to, or deposited with a third person.
In late January, a judge ruled Casanova was a flight risk, and simply too dangerous to be released from the Westchester County Jail, where he is awaiting trial for racketeering with the United Gorilla Stone Nation.
The next hearing in the case is slated for May.