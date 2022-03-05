The billionaire has publicly shared a message about how he is feeling.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are now officially divorced, and it doesn’t seem like the rapper is taking it well.

The 44-year-old took to social media and posted a poem about divorce, presumably that he wrote, that communicate what he may be feeling about a judge declaring he and his wife officially single.

The image he posted on Instagram said in part, “Divorce feels like full blown Covid … feels like your doctor don’t know s### … like you’re walking on glass … like you’re bring bullied in a classroom.”

“Divorce,” he continues, “feels like your kids were snatched from your control … feels like you’ve been shot and traffic is slow … feels like heavy breathing … feels like grandma never got over that cold … feels like suffocating … Barely breathing.”

AllHipHop.com reported that Kardashian, the social media influencer that emerged in prominence after her sex tape scandal and her hit show Keep Up With the Kardashian was a reality show success, filed for divorce from her billionaire husband in February 2.

The divorce took over a year to be complete. In that time, despite their agreement to keep the details of their marriage’s dissolution out of the media, repeatedly the billionaire recording artist took to his platforms to address changes in the social life of the children, the staff, and his ex-wife.

Both celebrities have dated others. Yeezy has linked to Irina Shayk, Chaney Jones, Vinetria, and Julia Fox, according to Page Six. Kardashian has only been linked to Saturday Night Live comedian, Peter Davidson.

Ye might believe the world is crumbling around him. The producer-turned-mogul’s home in Hidden Hill was broken into on the same day as a judge declared Kardashian legally single. As a result, he too, is single.