Kanye’s Hidden Hills Home Broken Into On The Same Day Judge Declares Kim Kardashian Legally Single

The rapper is having a bad day … earlier a judge ruled in his ex-wife’s favor and declared them both single.

Rapper Kanye West’s Hidden Hills home was broken into on Wednesday, March 2nd in the afternoon.

According to The Blast, this is the same $4.5 million home located across the street from the house he purchased with his now ex-wife Kim Kardashian when they were still married. She and their four children still live in the home, despite the couple undergoing a cumbersome divorce.

The outlet says that after breaking into the home, the person went live on social media. Fans and friends who caught the Instagram live notified Yeezy that a trespasser was in his home. Law enforcement was called to check in on the property.

The “Donda” rapper was not present at his home during the break-in, he was in Miami with friends. Reports say that he was with Tristan Thompson (his used-to-be sort of brother in love), before going to the scheduled virtual hearing to determine Kimye’s official marital status.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, a hearing was held on the same day as the break-in to finalize the status portion of the couple’s divorce. Kim had expressed several times that she desperately wanted to be divorced and wanted a judge to redeem her single status.

Kanye, who has recently obtained new divorce lawyers, doesn’t want to divorce and hoped that he and his wife could restore their family.

Kim has moved on and is now dating Pete Davidson.