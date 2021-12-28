Kanye West Moving Into House Across The Street From Kim Kardashian

Kanye West just dropped millions on a brand new house – directly across the street from his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian! Read more about the purchase!

Months after his wife filed for divorce, rapper Kanye West has purchased a house across the way from his Kim Kardashian-West and the couple’s four children.

During divorce negotiations, Kim was awarded the couple’s $60 million multi-house property in Hidden Hills.

The Daily Mail reported that West paid $4.5 million for the house, $421,000 more than the asking price. He did not want to be outbid for the property.

Moving in across the street from the family will allow him to see his kids almost every day, 8-year-old daughter North West, 6-year-old son Saint West, 3-year-old daughter Chicago West, and 2-year-old son Psalm West.

Kanye also owns a $57.3 million Malibu mansion which he bought in September but has not moved in. The artist scraped up his pennies (surely we are talking about a gazillion of them) and purchased a bachelor pad in Belgium. There were no reports of him moving in there either.

Kanye put his two Wyoming ranches and another Hollywood Hills spot up for sale in October.

The new home means Kanye will not be homeless, although he has stated that being without a house is his mission by the end of 2022.

“I’m going to be homeless in a year,” he said in an interview with the German magazine 032c. “I’m going to turn all the homes I own into churches. We’re making this orphanage, and it will be a place where anyone can go.”

This echoes what he recently said on Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. and D.J. E.F.N.

“This is my vision on life: To not even have to have a house and have a place to stay in every single city, every single country that I could go to and somebody’s like, ‘You could stay here. You could sleep here,” Kanye said during the interview.

Before dropping his latest project DONDA, Kanye transformed the Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium into a makeshift domicile, complete with a bed for him to sleep during his stay.