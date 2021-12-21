Kanye West intends to transform all of his homes into churches and technically make himself homeless in the process.

Kanye West plans to become homeless – or at least his idea of being homeless.

In an interview with the German magazine 032c, Kanye West claimed he’s converting all of his mansions into churches. As a result, the billionaire will no longer have a home in the traditional sense.

“I’m going to be homeless in a year,” he said. “I’m going to turn all the homes I own into churches. We’re making this orphanage, and it will be a place where anyone can go.”

Kanye West told the magazine his grand scheme is something similar to an artist commune. Ye thinks he’s found a way to disrupt the status quo.

“We are under capitalist rule, and it’s killing us,” he said. “It’s time to change that.”

Kanye West previously mentioned his desire to be homeless in his infamous Drink Champs interview. Ye told hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN about how he wanted to have no house yet still have a place to stay wherever he goes.

“This is my vision on life,” he said on Drink Champs. “To not even have to have a house and have a place to stay in every single city, every single country that I could go to and somebody’s like, ‘You could stay here. You could sleep here.’”

Listen to Kanye West’s full explanation on Drink Champs below.