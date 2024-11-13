FERG Downplays Diddy Allegations: “Just A Rich Man With A Bunch Of Baby Oil” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

FERG is speaking up for longtime family friend Sean “Diddy” Combs amid his ongoing legal battle to fight sex trafficking allegations, arguing the case against the Bad Boy Records boss is just hearsay.

The Harlem native mentioned Diddy during a recent appearance on “The Breakfast Club,” explaining they both changed their rap names during their careers.

He then turned to the allegations. While FERG admitted he’s unfamiliar with the specifics of the case against the embattled mogul, he doesn’t believe Diddy is a bad guy, just a wealthy man who really loves baby oil.

“Diddy is my family and I love his family,” FERG explained. “I don’t know all of what’s going on with this case and everything like that and it’s a bunch of hearsay. Really it’s like, 1000 bottles of baby oil? What’s that have to do anything with him being a bad man? He’s just a rich man with bunch of baby oil.”

Diddy was arrested in September 2024 on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. A judge recently gave him another shot at bail following multiple previous denials. He has staunchly denied the allegations, and his trial is scheduled for May 2025.

Diddy has also been accused of sexual and physical assault alongside other serious allegations in a slew of lawsuits.

FERG’s Father Created Diddy’s Bad Boy Logo

FERG goes way back with Diddy. His late father, a Harlem trendsetter who designed the Bad Boy Records logo, and Diddy were childhood friends.

In 2019, FERG revealed his belief that the baby in the logo was based on him.

“What a lot of people don’t know is that my father created the Bad Boy logo,” FERG explained on Instagram. “Diddy and my pops was 2 kids running round Harlem with a dollar and a Dream. I used to see this logo in my fathers screen printing shop as a kid and always thought I was the baby in the logo.” He added, “I mean who else would it be?”