Ferg Says He “Is ASAP” Even Though A$AP Mob Is “Thing Of The Past”

Ferg focused on where he’s going, and while he doesn’t want to forget from which he came, he also has no desire to go back to his humble beginnings.

On Friday (January 10), the Harlem native appeared in a new episode of the Touré show and spoke at length about a number of topics including his 2024 album DAROLD. Within the opening minutes of the nearly hour-long interview, a clip of Ferg strongly denying the active existence of ASAP as a collective immediately comes into focus.

In addition to claiming he himself represent the mob, details why ASAP is no longer a living and breathing collective as it once was. The conversation started after Ferg revealed part of his inspiration for his recent banger “Thought I Was Dead” was to make an anthem to prove haters within his crew wrong.

“You know, people came out and said I wasn’t apart of A$AP no more,” Ferg said in part.

When pressed on his view of whether or not he’s still a member of A$AP Mob, Ferg went on to provide a complicated answer. “Well I am ASAP I made ASAP me along with Rocky and you know the founders who built it, rest in peace ASAP Yams,” he said.

He provided a point-for-point explanation of why he thinks the once lively collective is now defunct. “I don’t think there is ASAP anymore,” he said. “It’s like it’s not a Cozy Tape out. It’s not a new one. It’s not an office. It’s not a record label. ASAP Worldwide is not a record label.”

As Ferg added to his sentiments he laid out his opinion of why he believes ASAP is somewhat of a nostalgic comfort item for fans. “I think it’s a thing of the past,” he said. “I think people hold onto the legacy that we created and those things.”

Driving his point home, Ferg remarked on his contribution to ASAP Mob, revealing how he feels about the blueprint he and ASAP Rocky left behind. “But when you think about ASAP, I think from the music point, you think about like me and Rocky [ASAP Rocky] who like did the music and all of that,” he said. “Of course, it was built off the backs of like Bari [ASAP Bari] and Yams and all of that but like we’re the faces. So like I feel like if we’re not making no music and putting out no new time stamps then there’s no ASAP.”

Ferg concluded with, “So right now it’s Ferg, it’s Ferg apparel, it’s the Ferg empire it’s DAROLD. It’s everything dealing with this individual right here.”

The “Work” rapper did go on to say that he still maintains contact with key A$AP Mob members such as Twelvy, Nast and of course Rocky, however he made it clear that everyone has their own separate lanes they occupy.

While Ferg may believe the dissolution of A$AP was amicable for everyone, it appears as though not all members feel that way. Last August, Bari, who created several brands such as Vlone, claimed he never made a dime off of A$AP Mob even though he created the collective.