A$AP Rocky & Ferg Reunite With Key A$AP Mob Members Amid Swirling Feud Rumors

ASAP Rocky, Ferg, ASAP Twelvyy and ASAP Illz may have effectively shushed the deafening buzz created by rumors about the demise of ASAP Mob.

On Monday (August 19), ASAP Illz shared a post on Instagram featuring several photos of himself, Rocky Ferg and Twelvyy casually hanging out on the block. Logistically speaking, It makes perfect sense that they all managed to link up at this specific window in time. Rocky was spotted recently filming a music video in Harlem with Dominican rapper Tokischa while Ferg has also made several appearances across the city throughout the summer.

Additionally, Rocky is readying his highly anticipated project Don’t Be Dumb while Ferg has been firing off a number of fresh releases, such as his “Hot Ones” single featuring Tia Corine and Denzel Curry.

“JUST ME N MY BRUDDAS,” Illz wrote in the caption of the post. “A$AP UP YOU HEARD MOBBING TILL THE CASKET DROP.”

The reunion of the aforementioned ASAP Mob members certainly provides a silver lining to the cloud of uncertainty that has been hanging over the collective as of late. While it’s somewhat known that Illz and Rocky are very close associates, it has been widely speculated that there is a growing rift between certain ASAP Mom members.

Due to the viral clip of Kai Cenat speaking with Rocky through the connection of Illz, it’s been clear that the “Goldie” rapper is still maintaining his relationship with Mob members.

However, Bari recently called Rocky out, claiming he was never properly compensated for creating the ASAP Mob, and Ferg recently dropped the ASAP from his official stage name. Not to mention ASAP Relli and Rocky are currently locked in a legal dispute over an alleged 2021 shooting incident.

Not to mention the small tidbit that Drake fans believe he recently took a shot at what was presumed a weak spot in the armor of the ASAP Mob on his leaked track “It’s Up.”

“Knocking off the name brand n###as in your crew/Heard you missed your dogs now long live who? Idiot,” Drake raps on the track.

No matter the case, it appears as though the brotherhood of the ASAP Mob shall always strive and prosper on—even through the outside noise.

