Fetty Luciano Off The Hook For Attempted Murder In Triple Shooting

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Fetty Luciano was indicted on multiple charges, including assault, stemming from a 2022 shooting in Long Island.

Prosecutors decided not to pursue attempted murder charges against Fetty Luciano in connection to a 2022 shooting in Long Island.

According to multiple reports, Fetty Luciano was indicted on lesser charges for his alleged role in a triple shooting. Prosecutors charged the 27-year-old rapper with second-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon, attempted second-degree assault, misdemeanor assault and reckless endangerment.

“This defendant allegedly brought a loaded gun into a crowded private event and, during an altercation, discharged the weapon and struck three victims,” Nassau District Attorney Anne Donnelly said. “Thankfully, the defendant’s alleged reckless actions did not cause life-threatening injuries to the victims and no one else was hurt.”

Fetty Luciano, whose real name is Remy Marshall, pleaded not guilty to the charges. His bail was set at $200,000.

Last year, Fetty Luciano surrendered to police after he was accused of shooting three people in Long Island. Authorities claimed he fired a gun during a pool party held at The Mansion at Glen Cove in July 2022.

The Bobby Shmurda affiliate was arrested for attempted murder. All three victims survived the shooting.

Fetty Luciano faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted. His next court date is scheduled for March 31.