Fetty Wap Agrees To Delay In Drug Case Amid Plea Deal Negotiations

Fetty Wap and prosecutors in his federal drug case agreed to a two-month delay in the proceedings as they negotiate a possible plea deal.

Fetty Wap’s federal drug case is on hold until 2022.

According to Rolling Stone, Fetty Wap agreed to a two-month delay at a court hearing on Monday. The delay provides time for the embattled rapper to negotiate a possible plea deal with prosecutors.

“We are starting plea discussions,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew P. Wenzel said at the hearing. “I think we’re all in agreement that a consent adjournment would be appropriate until February 2 for us to continue plea discussions and for the defendants to review discovery.”

Fetty Wap, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, was arrested by the FBI prior to his set at Rolling Loud New York on October 28. He spent nine days in jail before being granted a $500,000 bail on November 5.

The diamond-selling artist and five co-defendants are accused of distributing more than 100 kilograms of controlled substances – including cocaine, fentanyl and heroin – throughout New Jersey and Long Island.

Prosecutors say Fetty Wap was a “kilogram-level redistributor” in the scheme, which began in 2019. The drugs were allegedly purchased on the West Coast then transported to the East Coast for distribution.

Fetty Wap has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He and his co-defendants could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted.

Earlier today, Fetty Wap dropped a music video for his latest song “First Day Out,” where he alludes to his drug case and how he almost went “diamond in the trap.”