Fetty Wap Arrested On Warrant At New Jersey Airport

Fetty Wap was arrested for the second time in less than two months when cops apprehended him at the Newark Liberty International Airport.

Fetty Wap had another run-in with the law on Friday (December 17).

According to TMZ, the New Jersey native was arrested at the Newark Liberty International Airport. Police reportedly responded to an alert about his ankle monitor.

Cops apprehended Fetty Wap after learning there was a warrant out for his arrest. TMZ’s law enforcement sources said the warrant stemmed from a public nuisance out in North Bergen, New Jersey.

The 300 Entertainment artist, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, is expected to post bail and be released. But Friday’s arrest adds to his legal trouble as he’s already dealing with a federal drug case.

In October, Fetty Wap was arrested by the FBI prior to his set at Rolling Loud New York. He and five co-defendants are accused of distributing more than 100 kilograms of controlled substances across New Jersey and Long Island.

Prosecutors claim Fetty Wap was a “kilogram-level redistributor” of drugs such as cocaine, fentanyl and heroin. He spent nine days in jail before being released on $500,000 bail.

The diamond-selling rapper pleaded not guilty to the drug charges. He and his co-defendants face up to life in prison if convicted as charged.

Fetty Wap’s drug case is currently on hold after he and prosecutors agreed to a delay. The case is scheduled to proceed in 2022.