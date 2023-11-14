Fetty Wap Looks Ripped In New Prison Photo With Day-One Homie Monty

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Remy Boys are going to be alright.

Fetty Wap appears to be in good spirits due to the support he’s receiving from his day-one homie Monty amid his six-year prison stint.

On Tuesday (November 14), a newly released photo of the pair of rappers begin circulating on social media. In the flick, Fetty can be seen giving Monty daps as they both smile and pose for the shot. Based on the grip he has on Monty’s hand and the definition in Fetty’s arm, it would appear he’s already put on some muscle during his prison term. Both Fetty and Monty share a rich friendship, rooted in both the lows of the struggle and highs of success.

In a previous interview with Flaunt Magazine, Monty revealed he used to let Fetty sleep in his cars during the early stages of his rap career. Monty was also heavily featured on Fetty’s eponymous album released in 2015—home to “Trap Queen” and the duo’s smash hit “My Way,” which received the Drake remix treatment.

Earlier this year, Fetty Wap was handed a six-year federal prison sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine. While the years-long sentence may seem stiff, it was really the best case scenario in a case for the New Jersey native that could’ve landed him in prison for life if he was convicted on all the charges he faced.

Despite his ongoing situation, Fetty Wap has remained committed to releasing music and is set to deliver his King Zoo project on November 24.

Check out the flick of the Remy Boys below.