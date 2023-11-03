Fetty Wap To Drop First Album Since 2015

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Earlier this year, William “Fetty Wap” Maxwell II received a six-year federal prison sentence for conspiracy to distribute cocaine. However, the New Jersey-raised rhymer will continue to put out music.

300 Entertainment announced a new Fetty Wap project will arrive before the end of the year. King Zoo will be the first official full-length album from the Grammy-nominated artist since 2015.

An R&B-infused single titled “1738” featuring fellow New Jersey native Coi Leray dropped this week. Fetty’s King Zoo studio LP is expected to hit DSPs on Black Friday, November 24.

Prior to his conviction, Fetty Wap became a mainstream Hip-Hop artist following the success of his breakout song “Trap Queen” in 2014. The Recording Industry Association of America certified “Trap Queen” as Diamond (10 million units).

Fetty also earned a 6x-Platinum plaque for the “679” single. His self-titled debut album from 2015 debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 129,000 first-week units. Fetty Wap reached 2x-Platinum status three years later.

Last year saw Fetty Wap release “Sweet Yamz” as a remix of Devin Morrison and Masego’s “Yamz” collaboration. Fetty said at the time, “I really connected with the original song ‘Yamz’ from the first time I heard it… I immediately knew I wanted to flip it and had to do a Zoomix!”