Fetty Wap and Turquoise Miami posted tributes to their 4-year-old daughter Lauren, who died unexpectedly in July from unknown causes.

Rapper Fetty Wap’s four-year-old daughter, Lauren, has died, according to the little girl’s mother.

Turquoise Miami revealed the sad news via social media on Sunday (August 1).

Lauren was one of the “Trap Queen” hitmaker’s six kids, but his only child with Turquoise.

Reports suggest Lauren passed away last month, but there has been no mention of how she died.

Her grieving mother posted video of the little girl enjoying a pool day and added the caption: “This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius.

“If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself ‘I love you LAUREN’ because they say that souls can feel your love #rip.”

Fetty also appeared to acknowledge his daughter’s death over the weekend, dedicating his Saturday night performance in Miami, Florida to Lauren.

“LoLo daddy did that shiyt for you last night baby girl,” he wrote on Sunday.

Unfortunately, Fetty Wap also suffered another tragedy in October of 2020.

His younger brother Twyshon Depew, was shot and killed in their hometown of Paterson, New Jersey. Depew was just 26-years-old when he was murdered.