FINALLY: The Pharcyde Reunites With Fatlip Album

Fatlip delivered on a promise he made during a 2021 interview with AllHipHop – The Pharcyde has reunited for two tracks on his new album!

West Coast Hip-Hop fans are jumping for joy as one of the most beloved groups in the culture has reunited for at least one song.

Fatlip, a founding member of the Pharcyde, is dropping a new album. While the album is sure to be fire, a couple of gems on the project promise to fulfill a two-decade-old dream of true rap lovers — a reunion.

A press release says that all four members of the group that gave the world two groundbreaking and classic albums, “Bizarre Ride To The Pharcyde” and “Labcabincalifornia,” will appear on Fatlip’s new project called “Torpor.”

Do you all remember this?

Torpor will feature two songs with all the originals whose names are (Emandu Wilcox), Slimkid3 (Trevant Hardson), B##### Brown (Romye Robinson), and Fatlip.

The release says, “One of the group’s songs is “My Bad” which shows the members apologizing to each other for their years of fighting. The song also features Butch Cassidy on the hook and is co-produced by Jellyroll.”

While the songs don’t promise another album with all four members (there were two other albums the group put out, Plain Rap and Humboldt Beginnings, that didn’t have everyone on it, and fans felt the gaps), it will be a piece of culture crack the folk has been fiending for.

In addition to the Pharcyde songs, two singles from the Torpor album feature notables in rap culture.

“Dust In The Wind” featuring Krayzie Bone and “Wake Up” with RBX are standouts on Fatlip’s album.

Check out the video for “Wake Up.”

Fatlip’s solo project has been produced by Sccit & Siavash The Grouch and is his awakening out of years of being sleep sorta.

“This record was a long time coming,” says Fatlip. “Get ready for a beast to come outta hibernation.”

The Torpor album is scheduled for a July 29th release exclusively on CD as a limited edition collectors’ item. A digital release is slated for August 19th.