Finesse2Tymes Avoids Charges For Rental Car Theft In Houston

Finesse2Tymes was accused of stealing a rental car, but prosecutors decided to drop the charges against him.

Prosecutors dropped theft charges against Finesse2Tymes on Friday (July 21). According to Houston’s NBC affiliate, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office dismissed the case citing insufficient evidence.

Finesse2Tymes, whose real name is Ricky Hampton, was accused of stealing a rental car. Houston police issued a warrant for his arrest on Wednesday (July 19).

The Atlantic Records artist caught the attention of police over a rental car, which was supposed to be returned to Enterprise in March. A man named Ronald Bell rented an Infiniti QX80 SUV valued at $72,000 in Houston in February. Bell told an Enterprise employee that Finesse2Tymes was the person in possession of the vehicle in April.

Finesse2Tymes spoke with the Enterprise employee and said he was in Atlanta. The rapper claimed he would return the vehicle to an Enterprise location in Atlanta but never did.

Police ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered it in Houston on April 24. Cops stopped a woman driving the car on April 25.

The woman told police that Finesse2Tymes was her boss. She said he gave her the keys. The woman also admitted she knew the vehicle needed to be returned to Enterprise.

Police sought to charge Finesse2Tymes with felony theft between $30,000 and $150,000. But the Memphis-bred rapper dodged any punishment when prosecutors decided to throw out the case.