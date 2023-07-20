Finesse2Tymes Lives Up To His Name: Police On Hunt For Rapper Over Rental Car

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Houston police issued a warrant for Atlantic Records artist Finesse2Tymes after he allegedly stole a rental car.

Finesse2Tymes is a wanted man.

According to ABC 13, police issued a warrant for Finesse2Tymes’ arrest in Houston on Wednesday (July 19). Authorities claim the Atlantic Records rapper stole a rental car.

A man named Ronald Bell rented an Infiniti QX80 SUV from an Enterprise location in Houston on February 2. The car was due back at the car rental agency on March 10.

The car, valued at $72,200, did not get returned. Enterprise sent a 10-demand letter to Bell roughly a month after he was supposed to return the car.

An Enterprise employee spoke with Bell about the car on April 20. Bell said Finesse2Tymes, whose real name is Ricky Hampton, was in possession of the vehicle.

Finesse2Tymes later spoke with the employee and said he was in Atlanta with the car. He vowed to take care of the situation by April 23.

The vehicle was reported stolen on April 24. That same day, authorities learned someone was driving the car in the Houston area.

Cops tracked down the vehicle on April 25. The woman driving the car told police she got the keys from her boss, Finesse2Tymes. She knew the vehicle was a rental overdue for return.

Finesse2Tymes faces one count of theft between $30,000 and $150,000. The charge is a felony.