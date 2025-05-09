Finesse2Tymes Escapes Charges Over Heated Clash With 12-Year-Old

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Finesse2Tymes avoided prosecution after a Texas judge dismissed a criminal case tied to an alleged threat involving 12-year-old rapper FNG King.

Finesse2Tymes walked away from a criminal case in Texas after prosecutors dropped charges tied to an alleged threat made against the guardian of 12-year-old Hip-Hop artist FNG King, citing a lack of evidence.

The Memphis rapper had been facing allegations that he displayed a firearm during a heated encounter with the child rapper’s guardian earlier this year. The incident reportedly violated the terms of his supervised release from a previous federal weapons conviction.

But on May 9, prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss the case, admitting they couldn’t prove the claims beyond a reasonable doubt. A judge signed off on the dismissal.

The case stemmed from a long-simmering feud between Finesse2Tymes and FNG King, a viral child performer who once had close ties to the rapper’s circle and is believed to be his godson.

Their relationship deteriorated over the past year, with both parties trading accusations online and in the media. At the center of the now-dismissed case was an alleged confrontation in which Finesse2Tymes was accused of threatening the boy’s guardian with a gun.

The woman later told authorities she feared for her life and believed he would follow through. The incident led to Hampton’s arrest and a return to federal custody on May 2.

In addition to the alleged threat, Finesse2Tymes was accused of violating his release terms by failing two drug tests—one in 2022 and another in 2024—and getting into a physical altercation with his girlfriend’s mother.

Finesse2Tymes has been under federal supervision since July 2022 after serving more than three years of a five-year sentence for illegal firearm possession.

His past legal troubles include a robbery charge in Tennessee and a nightclub shooting at the Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock, Arkansas, where 28 people were shot.

Despite the dismissal of the terroristic threat case, the rapper remains in federal custody as of press time, pending further review of his supervised release violations.