Finesse2tymes is back in federal custody.

The Memphis rapper surrendered Friday (May 2) over prosecutors’ belief he made terroristic threats against a woman in January, violating the conditions of his supervised release. In addition, they say he failed two drug tests—one in 2022 and the other in 2024—by testing positive for marijuana.

Finesse2tymes confessed he was on his way to jail in an Instagram Stories post and explained it was related to his former protégé, FNG King. He wrote, “Damn that’s crazy. My P.O. just called and said they violated my probation for ts happen. wit king finna go turn myself in.”

In October 2023, King’s female guardian told police Finesse2tymes confronted her outside of a Texas smoke shop and requested a private conversation with the 12-year-old kid. Instead, King ran from the store and reportedly yelled, “They trying to send me back to Memphis!”

That’s when Finesse2tymes supposedly made a gesture about shooting somebody, presumably the woman. She said she saw an outline of a gun and told her, “You gonna die on camera today.” His attorney, Carl A. Moore, later told TMZ he “did not threaten the complainant in any way. We are confident this matter will be resolved justly once the state of Texas applies the applicable law to the facts.”

Finesse2tymes (real name is Ricky Hampton) is best known for songs likd “Back End,” “Get Even” and “Goin’ Straight In”. Finesse2tymes began gaining significant attention in the late 2010s, particularly after releasing his mixtape Hustle & Flow in 2019 while serving a prison sentence.

After his release from prison in early 2022, Finesse2tymes quickly rose in prominence, releasing popular singles and his album 90 Days in December 2022, which featured collaborations with artists like Moneybagg Yo, Gucci Mane, Lil Baby and producer Tay Keith. He’s been affiliated with major labels, signing with Moneybagg Yo’s Bread Gang in September 2022 and later joining J Prince Jr.’s Mob Ties in a joint venture with Atlantic Records.

Needless to say, his career has been marred by legal issues. He was sentenced to five years in federal prison in 2018 on a weapons charge following a nightclub shooting incident in Little Rock, Arkansas, though no fatalities occurred. He was released in 2022 but has since faced other legal challenges, including theft charges related to a rental car in Houston and now, the alleged probation violations.