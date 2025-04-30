Finesse2tymes Might Be Going Back To Jail!

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Finesse2Tymes faces jail time after allegedly violating his probation. This may be a result of a past case with 11-year-old rapper FNG King.

Noooooooooo…. Finesse2tymes might have a probation situation that could drive him back to jail. He told everybody on his stories that he’s on the way to turn himself in. This is likely related to a matter with his former 11-year-old protégé FNG King. He is now known as Lil King and he’s 12 years old.

In fact, Finesse basically said that. Check it out on the swipe:

He denied it, but Finesse2Tymes got major head for threatening to kill the guardian of FNG King. It was an alleged confrontation outside a Texas smoke shop. Police issued an arrest warrant for the Memphis rapper.

This happened way back in October 23, 2023. By the way, the guardian is a woman. YIKES. She’s the one who called the cops. According to the woman’s statement to police, she was at the smoke shop to pick up her grandchild, with FNG King accompanying her. Why was she getting a kid at a smoke shop? My, things have changed.

Finesse2Tymes allegedly requested a private conversation with the young rapper. He’s in his 30s but wants to talk privately with a kid. Strange. King bolted from the store, appearing shaken, and reportedly yelled, “They trying to send me back to Memphis!” He then got back into his guardian’s vehicle! What?

Apparently, he made a gesture about shooting somebody, presumably the woman. She said she saw the outline of a gun. It did not help things when he reportedly said, “You gonna die on camera today.” That is a no-no!

This is basically a custody dispute. As far as the probation details, I cannot call. Typically, it means you are going to serve time. But this is a mess. I am sure the news team at AllHipHop will keep the updates rolling, but I am on it. He’s turning himself in.

I wonder what the result will be, because Finesse2Tymes, already has a history of run-ins with the law.