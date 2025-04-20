Lil King Drops Stinging, Insulting Diss At Finesse2Tymes

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil King aimed straight at his former mentor, Finesse2Tymes, in a newly surfaced diss track video in a studio surrounded by adults.

The 12-year-old Memphis rapper, also known as FNG King, appeared in a clip posted online performing on a remix of “They Can’t Stop The Hustle” by Taki Willis and T-Rell.

In the video, Lil King raps, “say he got some motion but his ass a joke/I know he living with his mama/know that n#### broke,” with the adlib “2tymes” punctuating the verse.

The video comes after a year of public tension between the child rapper and Finesse2Tymes, who had once taken King under his wing.

Their relationship soured following a custody dispute that escalated into a physical altercation between Finesse2Tymes and Lil King’s guardian outside a Texas smoke shop in October 2023.

Lil King later accused the rapper of trying to mold him into someone he wasn’t.

“You came and got me for who I am, and then you’re gonna try to change me,” he said in a previous interview.

He also criticized Finesse2Tymes for airing their personal issues online, which he claimed risked Child Protective Services involvement with his family.

Finesse2Tymes, for his part, said he disciplined King for behavior he felt was inappropriate for his age, including cursing and gambling. The rapper said those issues contributed to the breakdown of their relationship.

The remix video has not been officially released but has already started circulating across social media platforms.