NBA Ben10 Shot Again In Baton Rouge Following April Houston Shooting

NBABen10 survived a second shooting in Baton Rouge just weeks after being critically wounded in Houston, raising serious questions about his safety.

NBA Ben10 took bullets twice in less than six weeks, and the second time came just when people thought the worst had passed.

The Baton Rouge rapper was struck by gunfire on Wells Street in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, marking his second shooting incident in a span that started with a chaotic scene at a Houston restaurant in early April.

This time around, he wasn’t alone in getting hit, as two other people were injured in the same attack, and all three victims made it to the hospital in a private vehicle, according to WBRZ.

The April incident at Confessions on Kirby in Houston left Ben10 in critical condition after multiple rounds tore through his body.

That shooting erupted when someone tried to rob him of his chains, and the person being robbed pulled a gun and started firing into a crowd of twenty to thirty people inside the restaurant.

Ben10 survived that ordeal, but the consequences kept unfolding. Detroit rapper AllStar JR, whose real name is Jeremy Christopher Ford, got arrested and hit with federal charges for unlawful possession of a firearm as a convicted felon in connection with that Houston shooting.

He’s been denied bond and remains locked up pending trial.

The pattern here is impossible to ignore. Ben10 rolls as a known associate of NBA YoungBoy, and that connection puts him in circles where violence seems to follow.

According to WBRZ, the Wells Street shooting happened on May 14, 2026, but details about who fired the shots or what sparked the violence remain unclear at this point. What’s clear is that Ben10 survived the first attempt on his life only to find himself in the crosshairs again just weeks later.

Ben10’s mother released a statement thanking God for her son’s survival after the Houston incident, but she’s now facing the nightmare of her child being targeted again.