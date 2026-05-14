Will Smith Returns To Action With $70M Deal For “Supermax”

Will Smith is locking in a $70 million deal to star in “Supermax,” an action-thriller directed by David Gordon Green, streaming exclusively on Amazon MGM Studios.

Will Smith just locked in a massive streaming deal that marks his biggest move since the Oscar slap controversy faded from headlines.

The actor is committing to star in “Supermax,” a high-octane action-thriller directed by David Gordon Green, and Amazon MGM Studios just closed a $70 million pact for worldwide rights to the Miramax project.

This original film will hit the streaming platform instead of theaters, and it’s exactly the kind of move that shows studios still believe in Smith’s star power.

The story follows two FBI agents investigating a murder that goes down inside the world’s most secure prison, which is basically the perfect setup for a tense, confined thriller.

According to Deadline, production kicks off in mid-August, and the female FBI agent role is still being cast.

Smith’s been selective about his projects since “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” dropped two years ago, and this deal signals he’s ready to take on complex, character-driven material that doesn’t rely on his older hit films.

Filming begins in mid-August, with the production expected to wrap before the end of the year.