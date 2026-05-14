Fire Suspect Returns to Chris Brown’s House, Gets Arrested Again

Chris Brown’s dealing with a stalker who won’t take no for an answer, returning to his home within 24 hours of his first arrest.

Chris Brown can’t catch a break at his own home these days.

The same trespasser who hopped his fence Wednesday night and allegedly tried to start a fire on the property came right back Thursday morning, and cops arrested him again.

This isn’t just a one-time incident anymore. It’s a pattern that’s got security working overtime and raising serious questions about what celebrities are actually dealing with behind closed gates.

The suspect was spotted pacing up and down the street near Brown’s gated property Thursday morning before police rolled up and took him into custody.

According to TMZ, this is the exact same guy who was arrested the night before for allegedly jumping the fence and attempting to ignite a fire on the grounds.

The fact that he came back less than 24 hours later tells you everything you need to know about how serious this situation has become.

What makes this particularly alarming is that Brown’s property has recently become a magnet for trouble.

Earlier this month, one of his security guards allegedly fired a CO2-style weapon during a confrontation with a woman who reportedly ran over his foot with her car.

These aren’t isolated incidents. They’re part of a larger pattern that’s forcing celebrities to rethink their entire security infrastructure.

The reality is that repeated stalker incidents are becoming a nightmare for high-profile entertainers.

Taylor Swift has dealt with multiple trespassers on her properties, forcing her to constantly upgrade security measures.

Beyoncé’s team has had to implement strict protocols after persistent stalker situations. Drake has faced similar issues with individuals repeatedly showing up at his locations.

When someone decides they’re not going to stop, it poses a threat that goes beyond typical celebrity security concerns.

The arrest on Thursday morning might slow things down temporarily, but if this person is released or bailed out, there’s nothing stopping another attempt.