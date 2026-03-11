Nicole Curtis attempted to explain her use of an offensive racial slur during an appearance on “The Breakfast Club.”

Nicole Curtis walked into The Breakfast Club studio expecting to explain herself, but left looking worse than before.

The fired HGTV host appeared on Power 105.1’s radio show to address the leaked video showing her using the phrase “fart n***er” while filming Rehab Addict.

Charlamagne tha God opened the interview with a simple question that set the tone.

“What is a ‘fart n***er?'” he asked.

Curtis had no answer. “I have no idea. I have no idea. That isn’t anything that I ever said before, so I don’t have any idea,” she responded.

Her explanation didn’t help her case. Curtis claimed she accidentally blended two nonsense phrases she uses on her show.

“I often use nonsense ‘fart’ phrases because I’m a boy mom and I can’t swear on television,” she said. She blamed the conflation of “fart knocker” and “fart digger” on her hectic work schedule and rapid speaking pace.

The radio hosts remained unconvinced throughout the segment.

Charlamagne had already assigned Curtis “Donkey of the Day” status weeks earlier when the footage first surfaced online. Curtis said she reached out to the show after learning about the designation from her team.

When asked why she didn’t hire a crisis PR team, Curtis pushed back.

“When this first came out, everyone suggested that I hire a crisis PR team, right? Or go do this, go do that, and make a good show out of it. Like, no, that’s not what I’m about,” she stated firmly.

Curtis repeatedly emphasized her Detroit roots during the interview. She mentioned living and working in the city, having Black friends, and understanding the sensitivity around the N-word.

“I’m not some token white b####,” she declared.

Curtis also addressed how the video became public. She claimed that “another human in the world” intentionally leaked it. Curtis suspects the leaker is a man who is not Black and believes he wanted to “ruin me and crush my soul.”

HGTV responded swiftly to the controversy.

“HGTV was recently made aware of an offensive racial comment made during the filming of Rehab Addict. Not only is language like this hurtful and disappointing to our viewers, partners, and employees, it does not align with the values of HGTV. Accordingly, we have removed the series from all HGTV platforms,” the network stated.

The network added, “We remain dedicated to fostering a culture of respect and inclusion across our content and our workplace.”

Curtis’s show was canceled immediately following the incident.