First-Week Sales Predictions For Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Traumazine’ Are In

Will the Hot Girl Coach crack the 100,000-unit mark?

Hip Hop star Megan Thee Stallion is back with a new body of work. Traumazine arrived on Friday, August 12 to a lot of fanfare online.

HitsDailyDouble crunched the early numbers for Traumazine‘s sales. According to the website, Megan Thee Stallion’s sophomore studio LP will not open at No. 1 on the next album chart.

Traumazine is currently on pace to pull in 40,000-50,000 first-week units. Megan’s previous LP, 2020’s Good News, opened at #2 with 100,500 album-equivalent units.

The Suga EP dropped in 2020. That 9-track project debuted at #10 on the Billboard 200 with 41,000 units. Suga later peaked at #7. 2019’s Fever and 2021’s Something for Thee Hotties also made it into the Top 10.

Megan Thee Stallion suggested that Traumazine will be her final release from Carl Crawford’s 1501 Certified Entertainment. The two sides have been engaged in a public legal fight over Meg’s music for years.

Y’all know I always have problems with dropping my music under this label,all these games and having to go to court just to put out my art has been so stressful. Thank you hotties for rocking with me through the b####### WE ALMOST OUT 👏🏾 LETS STAY FOCUSED AND RUN THIS LAST ONE UP — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 11, 2022

“Y’all know I always have problems with dropping my music under this label, all these games, and having to go to court just to put out my art has been so stressful,” tweeted Megan last week.

The Houston, Texas native also wrote, “Thank you hotties for rocking with me through the b#######. WE [ARE] ALMOST OUT. 👏🏾 LET’S STAY FOCUSED AND RUN THIS LAST ONE UP.”

Traumazine includes guest features by Key Glock, Latto, Pooh Shiesty, Rico Nasty, Jhené Aiko, Lucky Daye, Sauce Walka, Lil Keke, and Big Pokey. Meg reportedly paid Future $250,000 for his contribution to the “Pressurelicious” single.

While Traumazine may not sit atop the album chart in its opening week, it appears Rod Wave will be the next Billboard 200 chart-topper. The Florida-bred rapper’s Beautiful Mind will likely draw 120,000-140,000 units.