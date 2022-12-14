First-Week Sales Projections For A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s ‘Me vs. Myself’ Are In

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Bronx rapper is projected to see the lowest first-week album sales of his career.

Will A Boogie wit da Hoodie score another Top 5 entry on the Billboard 200 chart with Me vs. Myself? According to the latest sales projections, Me vs. Myself will likely miss that goal.

HitsDailyDouble reports A Boogie wit da Hoodie’s most recent studio LP will likely land at #7 on next week’s Billboard 200. The set is on pace to rack up around 50,000 first-week units.

If that projection holds up, Me vs. Myself will open with a significant decrease in first-week sales from 2020’s Artist 2.0. A Boogie’s third studio album became his first release to cross the 100,000-unit mark.

Artist 2.0 debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart by earning 111,000 album-equivalent units. Back in 2018, Hoodie SZN also came out of the gate at #2 with 90,000 units.

However, Hoodie SZN eventually rose to #1 and remained in the top spot for three weeks. 2017’s The Bigger Artist peaked at #4. A Boogie wit da Hoodie’s debut studio LP collected 67,000 first-week units.

Even though it appears Me vs. Myself will experience a sales decline from The Bigger Artist, Hoodie SZN, and Artist 2.0, A Boogie expressed pride in the album. The New Yorker recently explained why he believes it is his best work to date.

“This feels like my best project in that way where I can really listen to something in the car, something in the crib at the same time I was going out, still hearing it in the club. This is my favorite vibe right now,” stated A Boogie wit da Hoodie.