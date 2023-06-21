First-Week Sales Projections For Gunna’s ‘A Gift & A Curse’ Are In

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Did the snitching allegations hurt the ATL rapper’s numbers?

Sergio “Gunna” Kitchens has been one of the most talked about Hip Hop recording artists over the last year. After pleading guilty in a Georgia racketeering case, Gunna recently turned his attention back to the music.

The 15-track A Gift & a Curse album landed on June 16. Over its 45-minute run time, Gunna told his side of the story that had many people claiming the Atlanta native snitched on his YSL Records boss Young Thug.

HitsDailyDouble has crunched the projected sales numbers for Gunna’s A Gift & a Curse. The YSL Records/300 Entertainment-backed LP is on pace to move around 78,000 units in its first week of release.

That expected total will likely be enough for Gunna to claim the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. Country singer Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time reportedly pulled in another 100,000 units in its sixteenth week.

Gunna made it to the Billboard 200’s No. 1 position with 2022’s DS4Ever. That album opened with 150,000 units and more than 193 million streams. It was the rapper’s second Number One.

Wunna also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2020. Gunna managed to amass 111,000 album-equivalent units and 144 million on-demand streams for that project’s first-week sum.

Unlike Wunna and DS4Ever, Gunna’s A Gift & a Curse did not feature any other credited artists. “Bread & Butter” served as the album’s lead single. The song peaked at No. 48 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.