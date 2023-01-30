First-Week Sales Projections For Lil Yachty’s ‘Let’s Start Here’ Are In

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Did the online hype help Lil Boat score big numbers?

Lil Yachty’s name was a top trending topic on Twitter over the weekend. People on the platform had a lot to say about the Quality Control Music recording artist’s latest body of work.

Let’s Start Here became a major talking point online with Yachty receiving praise and criticism for the new album. Did the social media conversations generate album sales?

According to HitsDailyDouble, Lil Yachty’s Let’s Start Here is on pace to open with 19,000-24,000 first-week units. It is not clear if that range will be enough to secure the Georgia native a Top 10 debut.

Let’s start here. 1/27. LP. Thank You 4 Your Patience friends. pic.twitter.com/sI1PK0ws3z — C.V Thomas (@lilyachty) January 17, 2023

Lil Yachty Currently Has Two Top 10 Projects In His Discography

2020’s Lil Boat 3 peaked at #14 on the Billboard 200 chart with 30,000 first-week units. At the moment, Yachty has two projects in his catalog that have made it into the Top 10 region – 2017’s Teenage Emotions (#5) and 2018’s Lil Boat 2 (#2).

Let’s Start Here, Lil Yachty’s psychedelic rock-influenced fifth studio LP, is categorized as Alternative on DSPs instead of Hip Hop. Yachty revealed his latest musical effort would be a “non-rap” album in January 2022.

Last week, Lil Yachty informed his Twitter followers that he created Let’s Start Here in just six months. However, the FaZe Clan member apparently decided to hold off on dropping the 14-track project for over a year.

No! I made it in 6 months… but sat on it for a year and half almost https://t.co/8qeQifqB39 — C.V Thomas (@lilyachty) January 27, 2023

Let’s Start Here Has Sparked Polarizing Responses

Some fans appreciated Yachty experimenting with different sounds, while others complained the 25-year-old songwriter went too far away from his Trap roots. Apparently, Lil Boat sees Let’s Start Here as a step in the right direction.

“Truth be told, all I ever wanted was to be respected as an artist,” tweeted Lil Yachty on January 27. That statement also ignited a polarizing response as some Hip Hop followers believed Yachty essentially disrespected rap as a genre.

Lil Yachty broke out with 2015’s 2x-Platinum-certified “One Night” single. Plus, the 2016 XXL Freshman scored an 8x-Platinum plaque as a guest on “iSpy” by Kyle and a 7x-Platinum plaque as a guest on “Broccoli” by DRAM.